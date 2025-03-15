A major accident was narrowly avoided when a transformer installed in a narrow lane of Krishna Nagar’s Guru Kripa Society exploded suddenly. The loud blast created panic among residents, as the impact damaged a nearby house wall. The explosion also triggered a fire, with CCTV footage of the incident now going viral on social media. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Locals immediately alerted authorities, and fire department officials arrived to control the situation. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

House Wall Damaged as Explosion Triggers Fire in Mathura’s Krishna Nagar

