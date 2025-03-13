A tragic accident in Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Tuesday claimed the life of an air conditioner mechanic after an AC compressor exploded during repair work. The horrific incident was captured on CCTV, showing the mechanic, Manohar Lal, working on the unit while a motorcyclist sat nearby. As the compressor exploded, Lal was violently thrown to the ground, while the motorcyclist managed to escape. The blast created a cloud of smoke, briefly obscuring Lal. He attempted to stand but collapsed moments later. Bystanders rushed to his aid, but he showed no signs of movement. Karnataka Honour Killing: Man Kills Daughter for Not Heeding ‘Advice’ on Relationship in Bidar, Police Launch Hunt for Accused .

AC Compressor Explosion in Krishna Nagar Kills Mechanic (Disturbing Visuals)

देखिए दर्दनाक CCTV.... AC का कंप्रेशन फटने से एक शख्स की हुई मौत कृष्णा नगर इलाके में AC की एक दुकान में काम करने वाले मनोहर लाल की AC का कंप्रेशर फटने से मौत हो गई,Ac का काम करते हुए घटना हुई pic.twitter.com/UfFaFezuHC — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) March 13, 2025

