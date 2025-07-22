India's ace shuttler, Lakshya Sen, suffered yet another first-round exit, this time in the ongoing China Open Badminton 2025, with a 14-21,24-22, and 21-11 defeat against local hero Li Shi Feng. Sen managed to overcome Feng in the first set convincingly, and lost the second set by a narrow margin. However, Li Shi Feng overwhelmed Sen in the final set to take the match and move on to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Prannoy HS won his Round of 32 match earlier. HS Prannoy Advances to China Open 2025 Second Round, Indian Shuttler Stuns Koki Watanabe With Epic Comeback Victory.

First Round Exit For Lakshya Sen

VICTOR China Open 2025 MS - R32 14 24 21 🇨🇳LI Shi Feng🏅 21 22 11 🇮🇳Lakshya SEN 🕚 in 67 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 22, 2025

