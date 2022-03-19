Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the semi-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Saturday, March 19. The match will take place around 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Live telecast of the badminton match will be available on MTV India and Voot Select will provide live streaming of this match for fans in India.

India's @lakshya_sen will face Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia with the hope of reaching another final! The Indian duo of Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand will face the Chinese pair of Zhang Shuxian & Zheng Yu! Catch the matches LIVE today at 3:30 PM on #VootSelect#BadmintonOnVoot pic.twitter.com/X9xdWmV3mb — Voot Select (@VootSelect) March 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)