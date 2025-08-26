PV Sindhu starts her BWF World Championship 2025 campaign strongly as she defeats Kaloyana Nalbantona by straight games in the opening round. It was a comfortable victory in the end for Sindhu but the first game against the Bulgarian was tight. At one point Kaloyana had a lead of 20-19 and was about to close down the game. But Sindhu returned strong and in the second game, she gave no chance to Kaloyana, eventually securing a 23-21, 21-6 victory. This win will give Sindhu confidence ahead of the potential big games against the likes of Wang Zhi Yi. Lakshya Sen Falls to Top Seed Shi Yu Qi in BWF World Championships 2025.

PV Sindhu Enters BWF World Championship 2025 Second Round

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2025 WS - R64 23 21 🇮🇳PUSARLA V. Sindhu🥇 21 6 🇧🇬Kaloyana NALBANTOVA 🕚 in 39 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 26, 2025

