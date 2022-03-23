PV Sindhu will take on Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt at the Swiss Open 2022 on Wednesday, March 23. The match would begin at a tentative time of 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Live telecast details of this match is unavailable while Voot Select and JioTV are likely to provide live streaming of this match for fans in India.

