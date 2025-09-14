In their first men's doubles final of the badminton season, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Hong Kong Open 2025 on September 14. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang Hong Kong Open Badminton 2025 men's doubles final will be played on Court 1 at Hong Kong Coliseum, and is expected to start at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can watch the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang badminton clash live on the Star Sports Select 3 TV channel. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. They can also get the live streaming viewing option BWF YouTube channel, but they would have to use a VPN. Lakshya Sen Enters Final of Hong Kong Open 2025; Indian Shuttler Secures Win Over Chou Tien Chen in Semi-Final.

Hong Kong Open 2025 Badminton Live Streaming

FINAL STOP ➡️ HONG KONG OPEN FINALS! 🏸🔥 India's promising shuttler #LakshyaSen along with the doubles pair of #SatviksairajRankireddy & #ChiragSen are all set to feature in the finals of Hong Kong Open! 🇭🇰 Watch Hong Kong Open LIVE ON 👉🏻 Star Sports 3 & JioHotstar, 12.30 pm… pic.twitter.com/5tRWKk7WjL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 14, 2025

