Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the famous Indian badminton duo beat Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana in the round of 16 clash in the China Open 2025 men's doubles. The Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana 21-19 in both sets of the game to book a quarter-final slot in the China Open 2025. The match spanned 43 minutes. HS Prannoy Bows Out of China Open 2025, Star Indian Shuttler Loses in Round of 16 To Chou Tien Chen.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Win RO16 in China Open 2025

VICTOR China Open 2025 MD - R16 🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY🏅 21 21 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY🏅 🇮🇩Leo Rolly CARNANDO 19 19 🇮🇩Bagas MAULANA 🕚 in 43 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) July 24, 2025

