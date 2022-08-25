The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty booked a berth in the quarterfinals at BWF World Championships for the first time in their career today, August 25 in Tokyo. The Indian ace shuttlers clinched an easy victory (21-12, 21-10) over their opponents in the Men's Doubles event's round of 16. The duo also won medals at Birmingham Commonwealth Games this year.

Check Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty match result:

