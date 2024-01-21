Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished as runners-up at the India Open 2024 after the duo went down to the Korean pair of Kang Min Hyuk & Seo Seung Jae. The Indian men's doubles pair, popularly known as 'SatChi' put up a great show in the final, winning the first set but eventually came out on the wrong side of the result, losing the contest 21-15, 11-21, 18-21. The reigning world champions rode on a comeback to win the India Open 2024 men's doubles title and they now have become the first Korean pair to achieve this top prize. 'As My Shuttle Soared at 565 Kmph...’ Star Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Shares Heartwarming Video of Father Unboxing His Guinness World Record for Fastest Hit by a Male Player in Badminton.

News Flash: Satwik & Chirag finish Runner-up at India Open. Satchi gave their absolute best before going down fighting to reigning World Champions Kang Min Hyuk & Seo Seung Jae 21-15, 11-21, 18-21 in FINAL. #IndiaOpenSuper750 pic.twitter.com/NUDKluNau7 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) January 21, 2024

