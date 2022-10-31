The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued to scale newer heights as they bagged their maiden men's doubles title at the French Open Super 750 in Paris on Sunday, October 30. The duo beat Taiwan's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in straight games (21-13 21-19) to clinch the title. The duo have achieved remarkable success this year, winning the Commonwealth Games gold medal, Thomas Cup, World Championship bronze and Indian Open Super 500 title.

Satiwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title:

