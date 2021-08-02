Following her defeat in the final of women’s singles event of badminton at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei revealed how India’s PV Sindhu encouraged her. Tai Tzu-Ying lost the finals and settled for silver medal. She took to Instagram and in a long post mentioned how Sindhu consoled her. “PV Sindhu hugged me and told me I know you are sick but you did very well, but today was not your day. She held me in her arms and said she knew it all. That sincere encouragement made me cry,” Tai Tzu-Ying wrote on her Instagram.

