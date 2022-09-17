Indian star grappler Bajrang Punia edged past Valdes Tobier in the pre-quarters to clinch a berth in the quarterfinals of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 today. The Commonwealth Games medalist defeated his Cuban opponent 5-4 despite sustaining a head injury during the Men's 65kg category match.

Check the Tweet about the result:

#WrestleBelgrade Wrestling World Championships: Caught the second half of that Bajrang Punia bout and that was quite a thrilling finish. The Indian, with a heavy bandage to stop bleeding, manages to hold on. Into the quarters. pic.twitter.com/3Ht06zFagg — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)