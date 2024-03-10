Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia's dreams to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 receives a hammer blow as he gets eliminated from the semifinal of the selection trials for Asian Championship and Olympic qualifiers. Bajrang lost to Rohit Kumar, fifth place finisher at World Championship 2021, 9-1 in 65Kg category semifinal. Ace Indian Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Backs Government’s Talent-Identification Programme.

Bajrang Punia Loses to Rohit Kumar in 65Kg Semifinal

Rohit Kumar, fifth place finisher at 2021 Worlds beats Olympic🥉 Bajrang Punia 9-1 in 65kg semis of selection trials to pick team for Olympic qualifiers. Rohit will take on Sujeet in the final. Both of 🇮🇳 medallists from Tokyo have been eliminated at the trials. pic.twitter.com/CbwbtPgbZl — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) March 10, 2024

