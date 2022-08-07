Sonalben Patel is set to take the field in the Women’s Singles Class 3-5 para table tennis final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. The match will begin at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans in India can watch live streaming of the same on the Sony LIV app and website.

