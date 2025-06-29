A bizarre incident was spotted during the 400 M hurdles race at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025. in Czechia. USA athlete Chris Robinson won the race but had to suffer through a wardrobe malfunction during the later part of his event. In clips that went viral after his event, it was spotted that Robinson suffered an undergarment failure and he had to repeatedly adjust his shorts during the ongoing race to save himself from embarrassment. At one point, he ignored it and focused on finishing the race. He eventually won the race with season's best timing of 48.05 seconds. He was also spotted smiling while lying down following the race. Fans can get the viral video here. Neeraj Chopra Admits He’s Not Satisfied After Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 Win, Says ‘I Wish I Could Have Performed Better’.

Chris Robinson Wardrobe Malfunction Video

