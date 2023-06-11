Conor McGregor sent NBA team Miami Heat's mascot 'Burnie' to the hospital after he knocked him while promoting a pain-relief spray during the NBA finals. At halftime in the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat contest, a man dressed up as the mascot 'Burnie' walked up to McGregor for a 'fight' with oversized boxing gloves and a fighter's robe in what seemed to be part of a promotion and the former UFC champion knocked him out with a left hook before punching him while he was on the floor. The Irishman then went on to 'spray' the product he was promoting as Burnie was dragged off the court by several members of the Miami Heat's promotional team. The Iron Sheik Dies: WWE Legend Passes Away at the Age of 81.

Watch Video of the Incident Here

Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot pic.twitter.com/X2t4P7LCS2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 10, 2023

