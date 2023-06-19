It looks like Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is not letting an alleged sexual assault claim dampen his spirits. The 34-year-old who has been accused of attempting rape on a woman at the NBA finals, took to Instagram to share pictures from his Father’s Day celebrations. The photos featured his long-time partner and fiancee, Dee Devlin, giving him a foot massage. The post shared by the UFC legend also has his children, Conor Jr. (6), Croia Mairead (4) and Rian (2), in the photos. The pair are expecting their fourth child, and in one of the pics, Conor McGregor is seen appearing to kiss Dee Devlin’s pregnant belly. He captioned the IG post, writing, “The Best Fathers Day yet! Happy Fathers Day, gents. God bless [sic]”, followed by the folded-hand emoji.

Conor McGregor's Father's Day Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)