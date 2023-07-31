Ben Stokes penned an emotional three-word post for Stuart Broad with the England fast bowler set to retire after Ashes 2023. The England Test captain took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and Broad and wrote, '1 last dance' as the veteran pacer gets set to play his final day in Test cricket, on the fifth and last day of the last Test against Australia in this year's Ashes. Broad has been a legendary figure for England and had earlier stated that the fifth Ashes Test would be his last before he calls it a day on his career. James Anderson Gets Emotional While Talking About Stuart Broad Announcing His Retirement, Video Goes Viral.

Ben Stokes Shares Emotional Post for Stuart Broad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)