It is time for the IPL 2025 final and expectedly, there's a lot of hype around it, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) chasing the title. The IPL 2025 final has also presented several brands of top companies to come up with some witty and quirky posts, generating hype around the match. In one such example, condom brand Durex shared a witty post on the RCB vs PBKS final. On Instagram, they shared a post which had a red background and the symbols of both teams and it had the text, "18 years. 2 virgins. Who will get lucky tonight?" And for the unversed, it is a reference to both RCB and PBKS's title drought and one of these two sides will have their hands on the silverware tonight. Chris Gayle Arrives in Ahmedabad to Attend RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

Condom Brand's Witty Post for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final

