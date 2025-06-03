The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 grand finale is set to begin in a few hours with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Punjab Kings (PBKS). The high-voltage IPL 2025 grand finale between both teams will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the ultimate showdown, a video has gone viral on social media where former RCB player Chris Gayle arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the IPL 2025 final match. Below is the video of Chris Gayle. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Gas Cylinder Blast Reported Near Main Entrance of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Fire Brigade’s Quick Response Douses Fire.

Chris Gayle Arrives to Attend RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Former West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle arrives in Ahmedabad to watch the #IPLFinal between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/HmoCtdsaA0 — IANS (@ians_india) June 3, 2025

