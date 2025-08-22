20-year-old cricketer Nathan Edward performed a unique dance celebration after taking both his wickets in the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders match in CPL 2025 (Caribbean Premier League) on Thursday, August 21. The left-arm pacer's first victim was Karima Gore, with the right-hander missing the fuller delivery, which went on to crash into the stumps. The second wicket he took in the match was of Jewel Andre,w with the delivery catching the batter by surprise and Usman Tariq doing the rest by taking the catch. Nathan Edward's dance celebration showed him bending his head, raising his finger and moving it sideways while making short and quick jumps. Shimron Hetmyer 'Falling Catch' Viral Video: No it is Not from CPL 2025, Grok Provides Wrong Info About West Indies Cricketer’s Sensational Effort.

Watch 20-Year-Old Nathan Edward's Unique Dance Celebration:

