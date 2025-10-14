Noman Ali picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving the feat during the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 14. The left-arm spinner, who is the eldest member of the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series at 39 years old, Noman Ali showed why he was such a crucial part of his side in the longest format, especially at home. Noman Ali got the wickets of South Africa captain Aiden Markram (20), Wiaan Mulder (17), Tony de Zorzi (104), Tristan Stubbs (8), Kyle Verreynne (2) and Prenelan Subrayen (4) to finish with six wickets in the second innings of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025. Tony de Zorzi Scores Second Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

39-Year-Old Noman Ali Picks Up Ninth Test Five-Wicket Haul

9th Test Fifer for Noman Ali... Unreal Consistency pic.twitter.com/g14q3tf2xb — Pakistan Cricket Team USA FC (@DoctorofCricket) October 14, 2025

