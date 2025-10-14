Tony de Zorzi scored his second Test century in Test cricket, achieving the feat in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, October 14. The South Africa National Cricket Team batter produced a stellar performance when no one else could get past a half-century and he got to the mark off 162 deliveries. He eventually ended up scoring a gritty 104, an innings that included 10 fours and two sixes. Tony de Zorzi held the South African batting together, but he could not make this hundred a big one as he was dismissed by Noman Ali, who had the left-hander caught in the deep by Shaheen Afridi. 'Shan Masood, the Captain of India' Shaun Pollock Makes Massive Blunder While Referring to Pakistan Captain During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

Tony de Zorzi Scores Second Century in Test Cricket

A century to remember. 💯 An innings to savour from Tony de Zorzi, showing class, composure, and character on a challenging wicket. 🔥 Standing tall with a superb hundred for #TheProteas Men. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/pqqFB8s9xE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket South Africa ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)