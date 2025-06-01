James Anderson returned to T20 cricket after almost 11 years as he featured for Lancashire against Durham in the Vitality Blast T20. Anderson announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2024 and expressed his interest of featuring in T20s. He played a T20 match after 3935 days and impressed straightaway by scalping three wickets. He finished with figures of 3/17 in his first T20I on comeback. Joe Root Becomes First England Player to Score 7000 ODI Runs, Hits Century in ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025.

James Anderson Plays First T20 Match In 3935 Days

Jimmy Anderson is back in the Vitality Blast, and back in the wickets 🌹 pic.twitter.com/TiXBBZsyaz — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 1, 2025

