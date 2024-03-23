Abishek Porel showcased his full range of shots as he took apart Harshal Patel during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match on Saturday, March 23. The Bengal wicketkeeper was introduced as an 'Impact Player' for Delhi Capitals and he surely did make an impact. In the final over of the first innings, Porel took a liking to Patel's bowling, hitting him for 25 runs. The first ball went for a four and the second one was struck for a massive six. The third and fourth deliveries went for boundaries as well and the fifth ball was once again smashed for a maximum over square leg. Porel finished with 32* off 10 balls and he helped Delhi Capitals finish with 174/9. Rishabh Pant Wicket Video: Star Batter Dismissed by Harshal Patel For 18 Runs in His Comeback Innings During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Abishek Porel Hits 25 Runs Off Harshal Patel's Over

