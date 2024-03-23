Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wasn't able to perform well on his return during the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Punjab Kings. Pant didn't get going throughout his innings and handed over an easy catch to Jonny Bairstow. The slower short ball angled into Pant to which he went back to play a ramp shot. However, he didn't execute into the short and got out for 18 runs. Rishabh Pant Returns! Star Cricketer Back in Action After Car Accident As He Arrives For Toss Ahead of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Gets Out After Playing a Soft Shot

