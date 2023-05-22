Virat Kohli dazzled with a sensational hundred, but he could prevent Royal Challengers Bangalore from getting knocked out of IPL 2023 with a loss to Gujarat Titans. The former skipper scored his second consecutive century of this year's edition, but his knock was outshined by Shubman Gill, whose century led Gujarat Titans to the win. After RCB's elimination from IPL 2023, Kevin Pietersen, former cricketer-turned-commentator, suggested that Kohli change IPL teams and move to the 'capital city' Delhi Capitals. This has prompted a lot of reactions from fans! 'This Shall Not Be Tolerated!' DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Vows to Take Action Against Those Abusing Shubman Gill's Sister After RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Kevin Pietersen's Suggestion for Virat Kohli

Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 22, 2023

'Loyalty Can't Be Brought'

Virat is RCB and RCB is Virat. Loyalty can't be bought, KP. — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 22, 2023

'Agreed'

Agreed! — Yuvraj Nanda (@YuvrajNanda) May 22, 2023

Interesting!

Don’t think he will move out of RCB but if that happens, then Virat might want to be in CSK to continue his IPL journey under his forever Captain Dhoni. — Trilok Reddy (@3lok_cricketfan) May 22, 2023

'LSG Will Be Best'

LSG will be best 😉 — Naveen (@_naveenish) May 22, 2023

But..

I want Kohli in Delhi Capitals. But 💔 — Virat Kohli Worldwide (@ViratianTweets) May 22, 2023

'This is the Way'

