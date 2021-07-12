Former South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers on Monday sent out his support for the victims of the violence and appealed for peace and unity in South Africa after former President Jacob Zuma was jailed.

Check post:

Our prayers go out to all affected by the terrible violence in SA🙏please stay safe people. No better time to try and stick together as a nation and let the greater good overshadow the darkness. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) July 12, 2021

