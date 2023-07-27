Pakistan clashed with Sri Lanka in the final game of the two-game Test series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo. Pakistan dominated the Test match right from Day 1 and be it with bat and ball and registered a massive win of an innings and 222 runs. Abdullah Shafiaque and Agha Salman was the hero with the bat, notching up a double ton and century respectively. Then Noman Ali in Sri Lanka's second inning wreaked havoc with the ball and picked up a seven-wicket haul to bundle out the hosts for 188. Pakistan have clean swept the Lankan Lions in the two-match Test series. Noman Ali takes Six Wickets, Takes Pakistan Close to Victory on Day 4 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023

Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Win Series 2-0

𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 2️⃣-0️⃣ 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐫𝐢 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 🙌 Well played, boys 👏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/PdDIAy76Uy — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)