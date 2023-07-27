Pakistan are crossing swords with Sri Lanka in the final game of the two-match Test series in the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo. During Day 4 of the second Test, Noman Ali is weaving his magic and wreaking havoc with the ball. She has claimed all of Sri Lanka's six wickets that have fallen thus far. The way he is bowling, he could end up taking a history-making 10-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Pakistan are on the cusp of a big win. Saud Shakeel Becomes First Batsman in History To Score Fifty in First Seven Tests, Achieves Feat During Day 3 of SL vs PAK 2nd Test 2023

Noman Ali takes Six Wickets on Day 4 of PAK vs SL 2nd Test 2023

