Abhimanyu Easwaran creates history after scoring a century on the 1st day of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match against Uttarakhand in a stadium named after him - 'Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium'. Being asked to bat first, Bengal made a strong start, courtesy of Abhimanyu Easwaran's attacking innings. Easwaran brought up his fourth consecutive first-class century and took Bengal's score to 211-1 before tea. Easwaran, who is knocking on the door of the Indian team, will now look to make his start count. Jaydev Unadkat Becomes First Bowler To Take a Hat-Trick in First Over of Ranji Trophy, Achieves Feat During Saurashtra vs Delhi.

Abhimanyu Easwaran Scores Century at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy Stadium

Abhimanyu Easwaran with his fifth consecutive century across formats, this time in a stadium named after him by his father in Dehradun. In a thunderous form 🔥@CabCricket @RevSportz — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 3, 2023

