India national cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma slammed 74 runs off 39 deliveries, including six fours and five sixes, against the Pakistan national cricket team during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Abhishek's superb knock helped Team India chase down a 172-run target in 18.5 overs. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media, showing Abhishek Sharma blowing a flying kiss after hitting a half-century – the first in the Asia Cup 2025 for him. Below is the viral video. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

Abhishek Sharma Blows a Flying Kiss After Hitting Fifty

Great batting Abhishek Sharma and equally good flying kiss to the Pakistani fan #PakVsInd #IndiaPakistanMatch #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/8Aa4Jv6csi — Belal A (@abelalahmed) September 21, 2025

