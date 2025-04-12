Abhishek Sharma hammered the third-fastest fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The explosive batter achieved this milestone against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener slammed a 19-ball half-century against the Punjab Kings while chasing a huge 246-run target. The left-handed batter has also hammered the joint-fastest fifty for SRH alongside his opening partner, Travis Head. Mohammed Shami Bowls Second-Most Expensive Spell in IPL History, Registers Unwanted Feat With Figures of 0/75 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Slams Third-Fastest Fifty for SRH

Fastest IPL fifties for SRH (by balls): 16b - Abhishek Sharma vs MI, 2024 16b - Travis Head vs DC, 2024 16b - Travis Head vs LSG, 2024 18b - Travis Head vs MI, 2024 19b - Abhishek Sharma vs LSG, 2024 19b - Abhishek Sharma vs PBKS, 2025*#IPL2025 #SRHvsPBKS — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) April 12, 2025

