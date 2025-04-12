Explosive batter Abhishek Sharma hammered the second-fastest century for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this milestone in just 40 balls during the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Earlier, Abhishek slammed a 19-ball half-century, which was the third-fastest fifty for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the showpiece event. Abhishek's blistering century came when his side was chasing 246 runs. Abhishek Sharma Scores Third-Fastest Fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Achieves Feat During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

A Superb Century by Abhishek Sharma!

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 💯🔥 A scintillating CENTURY for Abhishek Sharma in just 4⃣0⃣ deliveries🤯 Did you get a chance to catch your breath? Because we didn't 😮‍💨 Updates ▶ https://t.co/RTe7RlXDRq#TATAIPL | #SRHvPBKSpic.twitter.com/eB33k8cimd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2025

40-Ball Century from Abhishek Sharma

Fastest IPL hundreds for SRH (by balls) 39b - Travis Head v RCB, 2024 40b - Abhishek Sharma v PBKS, 2025* 43b - David Warner v KKR, 2017 45b - Ishan Kishan v RR, 2025 49b - Heinrich Klaasen v RCB, 2023 pic.twitter.com/30SZ6lwUjU — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) April 12, 2025

