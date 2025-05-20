Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken a step forward to finishing their season on a positive note as they have defeated Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets and grabbed two important points which will give them confidence. SRH were chasing 206 runs when Abhishek Sharma played a blinder of a knock, scoring 59 runs off only 20 deliveries. His knocked helped SRH get over the finishing line and he was awarded the man of the match award. Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Rathi Sort Things Between Them With Friendly Conversation Following LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Wins Man of the Match

Ice-cool under pressure 🧊 Fiery with bat in hand 🔥 Abhishek Sharma is the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock! 👏 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GNnZh911Xr#TATAIPL | #LSGvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/Yh3MssA9ld — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2025

