Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi got engaged in a heated controversy during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match. Rathi dismissed Abhishek after the latter scored a half-century and gave him an aggressive send-off. He also performed his signature notebook celebration as well. Abhishek was unhappy and the duo had a heated exchange. After the match, as the players were shaking hands, Abhishek and Digvesh sorted things out under the presence of LSG support staff Vijay Dahiya. Abhishek Sharma and Digvesh Rathi Engage in Heated Argument, Umpires Separate the Duo During LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma, Digvesh Rathi Sort Things Between Them

Sun rises strong in Lucknow 🧡 A comfortable 6⃣-wicket win for #SRH as they chase down the target with 10 balls to spare! 👌 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/GNnZh911Xr#TATAIPL | #LSGvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/DrrmZReoEb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2025

