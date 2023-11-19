Adam Zampa has matched Muttiah Muralitharan's record of most wickets by a spinner in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup. The Australian leg-spinner, who has been in very good form, took his 23rd wicket of the tournament and matched the Sri Lankan legend by dismissing Jasprit Bumrah. Zampa's good form has been one of the major reasons for Australia's success in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell Engage in Friendly Banter During IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final, Video Goes Viral.

Adam Zampa Equals Muttiah Muralitharan

