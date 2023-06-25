Virender Sehwag took a hilarious jibe at Adipurush, the recent Bollywood movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. The former Indian cricketer did not seem too happy with director Om Raut's adaptation of the epic and took to social media to express his thoughts on the film. "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha," he wrote, while drawing his reference from the popular Bahubali movie. Disgruntled fans have criticised the movie, especially for its controversial dialogues, which later had to be revised. From Prabhas' Adipurush to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 5 Unexpected Box Office Disappointments That Haunted First Half of 2023.

Virender Sehwag Takes Hilarious Jibe at Adipurush

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha 😀 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

