Pets are like family members and when sportspersons stay away from their home due to several tours, like other family members they also long for the end of the tour. An example can be taken from the case of Ben Duckett. As he returned home after a three-month long tour of India, his dog max jumped on him and welcomed him with cuddles. Fans loved the adorable moment and made it viral on social media. ‘Kumbh Ke Mele Mei Bichde Hue Bhai’ Ben Duckett Meets His Lookalike in Dharamshala, Fans React to Viral Pic.

Ben Duckett's Pet Dog Max Welcomes England Batter With Cuddles

Ben Duckett returning home to his dog Max is the good vibes we all need on a Wednesday 🥰🐶#EnglandCricket | @BenDuckett1 pic.twitter.com/M1NxkjceHG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 13, 2024

