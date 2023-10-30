Afghanistan continue their consistent run in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets securing their third win of the competition. Putting in to bat first, Sri Lanka were off to a great start with Pathum Nissanka (46) and Kusal Mendis (39) stitching a good partnership but once they lost their wicket, Sri Lanka slumped to a collapse and got bowled out for 241. Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with a four-wicket haul triggering the collapse. Chasing this, Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early but a small partnership between Rahmat Shah (62) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (58*) and then between Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai (73*) took them comfortably over the finishing line. Only Dilshan Madushanka (2/48) could trouble the Afghanistan batters to some extent. Clinical! Mohammad Nabi Takes Stunning Catch By Balancing Himself Near Boundary Rope During AFG vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Afghanistan Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐖𝐢𝐧! 🙌#AfghanAtalan, banking on an incredible all-round performance, beat @OfficialSLC by 7 wickets to register their third victory at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. 👏 Congratulations to the whole Afghan Nation! 😍#CWC23 | #AFGvSL | #WarzaMaidanGata pic.twitter.com/KEMcySenBd — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 30, 2023

