After the announcement of the ICC Cricket World Cup schedule, the Afghanistan cricket team also announced their fixtures for the tournament. The team will be playing their opening World Cup game on October 7, 2023, at the Dharamsala cricket stadium against Bangladesh. Then they will play India on October 11, followed by England, New Zealand and Pakistan on October 14, 18, and, 23 respectively. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan Cricket Team Full Schedule

Mark your Calendars 📆 The much-awaited fixtures for the #CWC23 are out and we will be playing our first game in the mega event on Saturday, Oct 7 against @BCBtigers in Dharamsala. 🤩 Here are #AfghanAtalan’s complete fixtures in the ICC @cricketworldcup 2023, India ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wk8PB57kK3 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 27, 2023

