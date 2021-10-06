Afghanistan cricket team has left Kabul to take part in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021. Afghanistan have already made it to the Super 12 round of the tournament and open their campaign on October 25 against a qualifying team.

تیم ملی کریکت افغانستان برای شرکت در جام جهانی بیست آوره، امروز کابل را به مقصد امارات متحده عربی ترک کرد. جام جهانی کریکت بیست آوره که در امارات متحده عربی و عمان برگزار خواهد شد، قرار است به تاریخ ۱۷ اکتوبر آغاز شود.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/PZAXRXwXs3 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) October 6, 2021

