Afghanistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, which would be played next month in Australia. Mohammad Nabi would continue to lead the side which has a lot of depth in every department. Talented and upcoming stars like Mujeeb Zahran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz also found their spots in the squad.

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Afghanistan Cricket Board today announced its 15-member squad for the ICC @T20WorldCup 2022, which will be played from 16th October to 13th November in Australia. More: https://t.co/1x7it7hx5w pic.twitter.com/ToTKvyCzM4 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 15, 2022

