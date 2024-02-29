The memories of Kuldeep Yadav castling Babar Azam with a magical delivery during the 2019 World Cup in England is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans and they were once again refreshed by Zahir Khan, who pulled off a similar dismissal of Paul Stirling during the Afghanistan vs Ireland one-off Test match. The Afghanistan spinner tossed up the ball and it beat Stirling's bat who had prodded forward to defend the delivery. The ball went into the gap between the bat and pad and went on to hit the stumps, leaving Stirling completely puzzled. Broadcaster Goofs Up, Shows Babar Azam As Afghanistan Captain During One-Off Test vs Ireland; Fans React.

Zahir Khan Bamboozles Paul Stirling

