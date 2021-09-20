In a blow to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB,) England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled its men's and women's tour of Pakistan due to security concerns. This takes place after New Zealand aborted their tour of Pakistan.

"We can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip." 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2021

