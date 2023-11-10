Dhanteras and Diwali are two important and widely celebrated festivals in India, and they mark the beginning of the festive season. Dhanteras, also known as "Dhanatrayodashi," is the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. As you kick off the festivities, here is a collection of Happy Dhanteras and Diwali wishes in advance, Dhanteras 2023 messages, Happy Diwali 2023 greetings, Dhanteras images, and Diwali HD wallpapers you can download and share with all you loved ones.

Dhanteras typically falls on the 13th day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Ashwin (October or November), according to the Hindu calendar. Diwali falls on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartik month (usually in October or November) and is the third day of the Diwali festival. Dhanteras 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 10, and Diwali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 12.

The word "Dhanteras" is derived from "Dhan," which means wealth, and "Teras," which means the thirteenth day. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The primary day of Diwali is marked by worshiping Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring prosperity and wealth. It's also a time for family gatherings, feasting, and cultural performances.

As you celebrate Diwali 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them in advance for the auspicious festive days.

Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance

Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance

Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance

Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance

Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2023 Wishes in Advance

The celebration of Diwali varies across different regions of India, but the underlying theme of spreading light and happiness remains consistent. Sending advance wishes for Dhanteras and Diwali is a thoughtful way to express your good wishes and to spread the festive spirit among your loved ones. Wishing everyone Happy Dhanteras and Happy Diwali 2023 in advance!

