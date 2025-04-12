Aiden Markram won the Man of the Match award in the LSG vs GT IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12. The South Africa national cricket team star was superb on the field, taking a brilliant catch and later starred with the bat, hitting 58 runs off 31 deliveries, a knock that included nine fours and one six. Aiden Markram gave Lucknow Super Giants a solid start in the 181-run chase and his knock along with the efforts of others saw the Rishabh Pant-led side pull off the run chase with three deliveries to spare. This was Aiden Markram's second fifty of IPL 2025 and both of them have come in winning causes for Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans by Six Wickets in IPL 2025; Aiden Markam, Nicholas Pooran, Bowlers Shine as LSG End GT's Winning Run.

Aiden Markram Wins Man of the Match Award

🚨 PLAYER OF THE MATCH 🚨 IPL 2025 - MATCH 26 : LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS 🆚 GUJARAT TITANS AIDEN MARKRAM 🇿🇦 (LSG) - 58(31) | 9x4, 1x6 | S/R : 187.10 💥🔥 - 2 Catches#AidenMarkram #playerofthematch #LSGvsGT #ipl2025 #cricketaddiction pic.twitter.com/MpOfTdLNHx — Cricket Addiction (@CricketAdd1ct) April 12, 2025

