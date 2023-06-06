Birthday boy Ajinkya Rahane received many heartfelt congratulations on Tuesday as he turned 35 on May 6, 2023. On the occasion of his birthday, the netizens showered lots of love and praises for the right-handed batter as he turned another year older.

'Happy Birthday Champ'

Wishing happy birthday to my favourite cricketer and role model @ajinkyarahane88 Ajinkya Rahane an man with Phoenix attitude teaches us to rise from ashesh Never give up and always believe urself even if there lots of negatives around u Happy birthday 🎂Champ pic.twitter.com/l3WjUNImkL — Density Quotes (@DensityWave) June 5, 2023

'A True Leader'

Happy Birthday To The Unsung Hero Of BGT 2020-2021 @ajinkyarahane88 A true leader who in the absence of the most senior players, led a young bunch of players with grit,determination,courage and fearlessness to defeat the Mighty AUSSIES in their own backyard. ❤️🇮🇳#AjinkyaRahane pic.twitter.com/1uuyrWxiEY — Akhil (@Akhil3017) June 6, 2023

'Rahane You Are a Ray of Sunshine'

You're like a ray of SUNSHINE, that gives life WARMER touch - and that's the special reason you're loved so much❤❤ Have a wonderful birthday🎂🥳❤️@ajinkyarahane88 #HappyBirthdayAjinkyaRahane #AjinkyaRahane #Rahane pic.twitter.com/6XHMWCUGbJ — ❤Soumi❤ (@soumibanerjee27) June 5, 2023

'Happy Birthday Ajju Proud to Be Your Fan'

'Thank You For Your Selfless Knocks'

Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane, the best bat in Test Cricket ❤️ Thank you for all your selfless knocks for the team. 96 at Durban 112 at MCG'20 147 at MCG'14 103 at Lords 48 at Wanderers (toughest ever pitch to bat on) These knocks will forever be etched in memories 💙 pic.twitter.com/cOC4WHkVM5 — Mubassir (@its_mubassir_) June 6, 2023

