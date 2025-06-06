One of the pillars of the India national cricket team over the last decade, Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his 37th birthday on June 6, 2025, being born in 1988. The present captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders side has gifted countless memories to the Indian cricket team fans, with the most memorable being winning the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020-21 as a stand-in captain. The maestro Ajinkya Rahane has been India's Mr. dependable overseas. Ajinkya Rahane has 12 centuries, 26 half-centuries, above 5000 runs in Test cricket, and a ton of memories in ODIs too. Fans have flooded the internet with best wishes for Ajinkya Rahane as the star batter celebrates his 37th birthday. Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane! BCCI Wishes Indian Batter and KKR Captain As He Turns 37.

'Most Underrated Player and Captain'

No superstar in BGT 2020-21 still our captain Ajinkya Rahane led us to victory against Australia in Australia Happy Birthday Jinx, the most underrated player and captain of Indian Cricket history 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kKYFC1QeSV — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) June 6, 2025

'Forever Grateful'

'Happy B'day KKR Skipper'

Happy B'day KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane 💜pic.twitter.com/Y9d2J6Y81X — RI5HU SRIVASTAVA (@rishuknight15) June 6, 2025

'Courage, Calm, and Conviction'

No speeches. No drama. Just courage, calm, and conviction. From 36 all out to 2-1 in Australia. Ajinkya Rahane gave India one of its proudest cricketing chapters leading from the front. Happiest Birthday, Jinks ❤️❤️❤️#HappyBirthdayRahane pic.twitter.com/AtUke3UM1A — 🇮🇳 (@sohailrocks11) June 6, 2025

Glory, Milestones

Happy birthday 𝗔𝗷𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘆𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲 💙 - Test Series Win in Australia as a Captain - India never lost, Whenever he scored Century - India never Lost a Test, Whenever he Captained - 1st Indian to score his Maiden Test & ODI Century in SENA Countries - Only Indian to… pic.twitter.com/sycNxdWMMc — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 6, 2025

'BGT 20-21', Nostalgia

India was thrashed by Australia in BGT 20-21 first match & we got all out for 36 and Virat Kohli returned home Then #AjinkyaRahane took over the captaincy & scored a match winning century and later went on to win the series Happy Birthday captain @ajinkyarahane88 !!!! pic.twitter.com/bQThmboF5D — Abhi (@abhi_is_online) June 6, 2025

