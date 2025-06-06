One of the pillars of the India national cricket team over the last decade, Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his 37th birthday on June 6, 2025, being born in 1988. The present captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders side has gifted countless memories to the Indian cricket team fans, with the most memorable being winning the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020-21 as a stand-in captain. The maestro Ajinkya Rahane has been India's Mr. dependable overseas. Ajinkya Rahane has 12 centuries, 26 half-centuries, above 5000 runs in Test cricket, and a ton of memories in ODIs too. Fans have flooded the internet with best wishes for Ajinkya Rahane as the star batter celebrates his 37th birthday. Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane! BCCI Wishes Indian Batter and KKR Captain As He Turns 37.

